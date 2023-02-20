Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Giants QB Daniel Jones Seeks New Agent Ahead of Contract Talks

By Karl Rasmussen,

9 days ago

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is set to make an agent change before opening talks with the franchise over a new contract , according to a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan .

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said earlier this offseason he’d like to see Jones return to the team in 2023 . The Giants did not pick up Jones’ fifth-year option last spring. With contract negotiations looming, and potentially free agency, Jones is set to swap representation.

The Duke product has been represented by CAA Sports since he entered the league as the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Raanan indicates that Jones is expected to join the agency Athletes First in hopes of locking down a long-term contract extension in New York.

Jones and the Giants figure to enter contract negotiations once the agent change is made official. He's coming off a career year, proving he's the right quarterback to lead the organization going forward. Among qualified quarterbacks in 2022, Jones' 1.1 percent interception rate was the best in the NFL.

The organization could potentially franchise tag the 25-year-old if their contract talks don't progress by the March 7 deadline. That would cost the Giants $32.4 million, delaying the negotiations with Jones for another year.

Had the franchise picked up the fifth-year option on its quarterback's contract prior to the 2022 season, Jones would have been due $22.38 million in 2023. Instead, the two sides will look to sort out a long-term deal, which ESPN indicates could be worth around $35 million per season.

