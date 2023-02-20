Romeo Beckham Cozies Up in Knit Hoodie and Cream Louis Vuitton Sneakers with Mia Regan at JW Anderson’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

Romeo Beckham brought romance to the front row for JW Anderson’s fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

On Sunday, Beckham arrived to the show in London, England with girlfriend Mia Regan. For the occasion, the 20-year-old soccer player — and son of Victoria and David Beckham — wore a slouchy, cozy tan knit zip-up hoodie by Anderson. The athleisure featured the designer’s “JWA” logo in cream, as well as a braided cord closure. Layered atop a white T-shirt and dark blue denim jeans, Beckham’s outfit highlighted comfortable wardrobe staples with a versatile color palette.

Accessorizing Beckham’s attire was a single small lightning bolt earring, as well as a beaded necklace strung with pearls and whimsical red, yellow and blue star-shaped beads. A gold Cartier Love bangle, diamond-covered curb chain and gold ring completed his outfit. Regan was also dressed in a colorful outfit, wearing Anderson’s distressed blue denim midi dress, chain-topped boots and a printed version of the brand’s flap-style shoulder bag.

When it came to footwear, Beckham laced into a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers to finish his ensemble. The Brentford B forward player’s $1,340 LV Skate style featured multi-textured paneled uppers in hues of tan, beige and cream. The round-toed style included two sets of attached laces, as well as thick white rubber outsoles. The pair was complete with Vuitton’s own “LV since 54” logo on its tongues, as well as Vuitton’s signature “LV” monogram and Monogram Flowers symbols on the sides for a luxe finish.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

PHOTOS: Discover JW Anderson’s fall 2023 men’s collection in the gallery.