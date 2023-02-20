Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3rd-grader finds superintendent’s gun in school bathroom, parents voice concerns

By Noah McKinneyAddy Bink,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11y1wR_0kt1CRwd00

RISING STAR, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Roughly a month after a Texas third-grade student found a gun belonging to a superintendent in a school bathroom, parents expressed their concerns that they weren’t notified sooner by school officials.

In January, the Rising Star Elementary student found the gun and immediately notified a teacher without touching the weapon, superintendent Robby Stuteville told Nexstar’s KTAB . The gun belonged to Stuteville, who said he and the school’s principal open carry on campus.

Stuteville explained that he took off the gun and placed it in a stall while using the restroom. The firearm remained in the bathroom unattended for about 15 minutes before it was found.

‘We just wanted to know’: Parents of Rising Star students speak out after 3rd-grader finds superintendent’s firearm

“There was never a danger other than the obvious,” Stuteville claimed last week . He then went on to say he was “proud” of the student and commended their behavior after finding the firearm. Speaking with KTAB on Thursday, Stuteville said he was no longer bringing his weapon to school.

Local law enforcement told KTAB they weren’t made aware of the incident until recently, despite the incident happening last month. Rising Star Police Chief Don Braly confirmed there is an active investigation that began Wednesday.

“When that investigation is concluded the information and the facts, not rumors, will be turned over to the district attorney’s office,” Braly said.

Some parents say they were also left in the dark about the incident.

Florida medics suspended after ‘dead’ patient found to be breathing

Nearly 30 parents showed up to an emergency meeting Thursday night. Their general consensus was that they did not feel Stuteville was acting “maliciously,” as one parent said, but that they were not happy being kept in the dark for so long.

“Why, we as parents, had to find out about it through the news…It only makes the school seem like they have something to hide,” one parent stated.

This is an excerpt from Rising Star ISD Emergency Operations Plan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXVca_0kt1CRwd00

According to the Rising Star ISD Emergency Operations Plan , firearms are considered an emergency response situation. Response protocol requiring prompt notification of parents and law enforcement to be carried out by the Superintendent or Business manager.

Other parents say they felt the issue was being over-emphasized, even addressing their crowd of fellow parents to reprimand.

“How many of your kids have access to guns in your own home? A bunch of you, including mine. I think it’s a mistake and I think that you pointing fingers at him for doing something like this is wrong,” a parent said to the crowd.

KTAB spoke with Giovanni Mata, a gun owner and the father of a third-grader involved in the incident, on Friday. According to Mata, a teacher sent his son to check on the gun after another student reported it.

Which parts of Mexico are on the ‘do not travel’ list?

“So the teacher asked another kid, my son… ‘Can you go see if it’s a real gun?’ Why would you send a kid? Why not send someone else?” Mata, who recently moved to the area from Uvalde, said.

“Be put in my shoes. Three minutes for that guy to kill all those people in just 3 minutes,” Mata explained, reflecting on last year’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde . “And [this] gun was left unattended for 15 minutes. At one point I just wanted to say hey, this wasn’t your kid in here. If this was your kid in that situation, I’m sure you would act completely different. You can’t say that was a mistake to leave a gun there. You can’t mistake a life.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
High Springs, FL23 days ago
Florida man grabbed 4-year-old, threw her at column, cops say. He went looking for more kids
Plantation, FL5 days ago
He Murdered Every Witness That Testified Against Him. The Man Who Never Forgives or Forgets: Thomas A. Henderson
Columbus, OH10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found guilty of killing 6-year-old son days after winning full custody
Farmington, MN16 days ago
A Texas Student's School Dress Code Violation Went Viral & TikTokers Are Calling It 'Sexist'
Amarillo, TX15 days ago
5th grader at Va. school where 6-year-old shot teacher is removed after threatening to ‘pop bullets’
Newport News, VA8 days ago
Elementary teacher on leave after parent is sent “concerning messages”
Lancaster, OH11 days ago
A 14-Year-Old Girl Died By Suicide After She Was Allegedly Assaulted At Her High School, And Parents Are Accusing School Officials Of Ignoring Bullying
Bayville, NY13 days ago
Settlement reached in Michigan dad’s $1M lawsuit against school over daughter’s ‘modern-day scalping’
Mount Pleasant, MI14 days ago
6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer
Newport News, VA20 days ago
Grandma shoves her two young grandchildren into freezing river, New York cops say
Fulton, NY8 days ago
District abolishes urinals for middle schoolers to appease outrage on transgender bathroom policies
Milford, NH17 days ago
Bruised, bloodied Illinois woman tells store clerk she's kidnapped before she's dragged away, police say
Dolton, IL9 days ago
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
Braxton, MS14 days ago
Teen Who Was Missing For Over a Year Found Pregnant in Closet of Michigan Home
Port Huron, MI19 days ago
Memphis mom arrested for allegedly fighting her son at school, chasing students with knife
Memphis, TN18 days ago
San Antonio mother outraged after son’s blood was drawn at MacArthur High School without permission
San Antonio, TX11 days ago
California mother sues school district for allegedly secretly transforming her child's gender
Chico, CA18 days ago
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
Indianapolis, IN14 days ago
Alaska woman pleads guilty to killing 'best friend' after man catfished her and offered to pay $9 million for murder videos
Anchorage, AK11 days ago
Michigan Teenager Shot Dead after Offering Two Teens a Ride
Battle Creek, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy