Wayne State screens Black Italian films in weekend showcase

Community members viewed a variety of films on the experiences of Black Italians at Wayne State University this weekend in honor of Black History Month.

The Black Italian Film Showcase, a presentation of films representing the African diaspora in Italy, came to WSU for screenings Friday and Saturday.

Hosted in collaboration with the Consulate of Italy in Detroit and the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago, the two-day event featured six feature and short films and question-and-answer discussions. The film showcase was organized by filmmaker and educator Fred Kudjo Kuwornu to promote Black Italian stories on a global scale.

"In the last five years, I've seen the growth of a generation of Black filmmakers in Italy," Kuwornu said in a pre-recorded video played Friday.

Italians of African descent, including immigrants and native-born, currently make up at least 1.1 million of Italy's 60 million residents, according to 2022 demographic statistics. Among the country's 8.5% of residents with foreign citizenship, 22% come from African nations.

The showcase presented a variety of films by Black Italian directors, addressing a variety of social issues and personal experiences. This includes contemporary stories of immigrant and Italian-born characters, and a look at the history of Black Italians in medieval Florence.

Paola Allegra Baistrocchi, the Consul of Italy in Detroit, said the event represented a key opportunity to highlight Italy's multiracial population and history.

"To be able to showcase the diversity that is also in my country I think is one of the most important values that we want to bring to Detroit," Baistrocchi said.

Author and director Antonio Dikele Distefano attended Friday's screening of his film "Autumn Beat" and held a question-and-answer discussion with the audience following the film. Distefano spoke in Italian, with translation by professor Elena Past.

"Autumn Beat" presents the story of brothers Tito and Paco as they navigate complicated family dynamics and the rap scene in Milan. The rise of rap culture in Italy represents a powerful change driven by ordinary people, Distefano said.

"What's happening with rap in Italy is incredible because it's not a genre that is really supported by major media outlets, radio, newspapers, television. It's all organic," he said.

Telling stories like those in "Autumn Beat" play a key role in normalizing conversations around the experiences of Black Italians.

"This film isn't about Black Italians, it's about an Italian family that's changing in time," Distefano said. "So what I really hope for, what I push for is that more people feel like they can tell stories."

Additional screenings included "Va' Pensiero," or "Walking Stories," a film documenting the experiences of three Black Italians who survived racist attacks in Florence and Milan.

In 2011, a far-right extremist shot Senegalese merchants at a crowded market in Florence, killing two and injuring three others before shooting himself. This incident featured prominently throughout the film, through the stories of survivors Sougou Mor and Mbenghe Cheike. In a separate incident in Milan in 2009, Mohamad Ba, another Senegalese immigrant, is stabbed near a train station.

This film showcase provides an opportunity to represent Black Italian stories in a nuanced manner, Distefano said.

"Being able to show these stories, not only in Detroit, is a way to say they exist because existing is important," Distefano said. "It's particularly important because society is a mirror and if you're not there in the mirror, you lose yourself."