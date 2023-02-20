Kevin Love taking his talents to South Beach

Former teammate Tristan Thompson took to Twitter Sunday saying : “Just spoke to my brother @kevinlove. He’s confirmed with me that he’s taking his talents to South Beach. @MiamiHEAT This is a huge pick up for the heat. Let’s go!!!”
With Love responding: “Yes sir, my brother!!! Thank you for letting me bounce all of this off of you. Heat Nation, let’s go!!!”
His agent reportedly confirmed the news to ESPN , saying the deal depended on the 34-year-old clearing waivers.
The announcement is far from unexpected, as there were already rumblings Love would end up there or in Philadelphia.
On Saturday, the Cavaliers sent out a statement, thanking him for his time with the team.
“Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016,” Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said. “ … He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”
