Montana Fouts' Complete Game Leads No. 12 Alabama to 2-1 Win over No. 7 Florida State

The Crimson Tide caps its weekend at the Clearwater Invitational with an upset win over the Seminoles.

Montana Fouts hasn't had much success in her career against Florida State, but she was able to change that narrative Sunday night.

In the Crimson Tide's final game of the Clearwater Invitational under the bright lights of the primetime game on ESPN, Fouts delivered a primetime performance, throwing a one-run complete game as the No. 12 Crimson Tide beat No. 7 Florida State 2-1.

It snapped a six-game losing streak to Florida State dating back to 2018, which included the two losses in the semifinals of the 2021 Women's College World Series and last year's regular season meeting in Tuscaloosa.

Fouts was able to escape a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with a strikeout. And in the final inning, the Seminoles had the tying run 60 feet away after an infield hit and throwing error on a stolen base attempt. The next pitch after the error was a ground ball to first to secure the win for the Crimson Tide. She finished the game with seven strikeouts.

During the broadcast, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said Fouts told the team she was ready to go before the game. It was the fourth time in four days that she pitched and her third start of the tournament. The fifth-year pitcher seemed to get better as the weekend went on as she and new pitching coach Lance McMahon continue to get comfortable with pitch calling.

Florida State starter Kathryn Sandercock was perfect through the first three innings. Then, freshman leadoff hitter Kenleigh Cahalan opened the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to give Alabama the 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Bailey Dowling, who has been struggling at the plate to start the season, launched her first home run of the year over the left field wall to increase the Alabama lead to 2-0.

The Seminoles led off the next inning with a home run from Jahni Kerr, but that would be the only run Fouts allowed.

Outside of the home runs from Cahalan and Dowling, Alabama's only other hit came from Ashley Prange, but it turned out that was all the Crimson Tide needed.

With the win, Alabama finished the Clearwater Invitational with a 4-1 record and 6-2 record overall.

