‘Gilmore Girls’: Lorelai Gilmore’s Cooking Skills Couldn’t Hold a Candle to Lauren Graham’s

The iconic show Gilmore Girls had a whole cast of characters that seemed so real that fans miss them still. One of those unforgettable characters was Lorelai, played by actor Lauren Graham. She was a hardworking single mom who always had time for her daughter Rory–except for when it came to cooking. Lorelai’s motherly skills didn’t extend to the kitchen, which seemed to work just fine for them.

However, Graham’s approach to cooking is definitely different from the character she played. According to a friend of hers, she has some mad skills in the kitchen.

Lorelai never seemed to cook

One of the things that made Gilmore Girls so special was how much of the characters’ personalities were clear on screen, so viewers felt like they really knew them. And one of Lorelai’s quirks was a complete lack of interest in cooking.

In the show, Lorelai and Rory didn’t cook their food , preferring to eat out or order in. Of course, this worked out for Lorelai, because she spent a lot of time at Luke’s Diner, setting the stage for romance.

The mom-and-daughter TV duo enjoyed life without seeming to have any real concern about a healthy diet. They regularly enjoyed takeout meals, such as pizza or Chinese food, or ate in restaurants. This lifestyle probably made sense for a busy single mom with little time to spend in the kitchen.

But although Lorelai was clearly not skilled as a cook, Graham’s work in the kitchen is a whole different story.

Her friend Sam Pancake says she’s ‘amazing’ in the kitchen

Recently, Graham sat down to be interviewed by fellow actor and dear friend Sam Pancake. As the discussion got started, the two started to talk about food. It seems that Pancake joined Graham for Thanksgiving, a meal complicated by the fact that neither of them can eat gluten.

Gluten-free dishes can be tricky, especially when you’re trying to adapt a traditional recipe. But it seems that Graham was up to the task. When she asked him what his favorite side dish was, he enthusiastically mentioned the stuffing. As he tried to convey just how delicious it was, he turned to the audience to brag about Graham’s skills.

“This one? Can pull together a gluten-free Thanksgiving like you’ve never–she’s a great cook,” he said. “Do you know this about her? She’s…amazing.”

A ‘Gilmore Girls’ cookbook

Lorelai may not have prepared meals at home, but food was definitely a big part of the show. Not only was Luke’s Diner an important fixture in Stars Hollow, but there were also the meals that Sookie whipped up at the Dragonfly Inn and the expensive Friday night dinners at the Gilmores.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , 50 of these recipes have been gathered into a cookbook for fans of the show. Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook was released last year. Written by Elena Pons Craig and Kristen Mulrooney, it contains recipes for fan favorites from the show, such as Luke’s Special Omelet, Jackson’s Blueberry Shortcake, and Mrs. Kim’s Flaxseed Muffins.

Lorelai may not have spent much time in the kitchen, but the actor who played her certainly does. Perhaps fans aren’t the only ones who might enjoy this culinary walk down memory lane. Graham may also find a few recipes to try out and remember her days in Stars Hollow as well.