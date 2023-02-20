Princess Diana’s Former Butler Wants to Share Her Secrets With Prince William and Prince Harry: ‘Some of It Isn’t Pretty’

Princess Diana ’s former butler Paul Burrell said he feels like he has to share Diana’s secrets with Prince Harry and Prince William. Burrell warned the secrets weren’t “pretty” but feels an urgency to speak with the brothers in light of his prostate cancer diagnosis .

Princess Diana's butler wants to share her secrets with William and Harry 'before it's too late'

Burrell, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is about to undergo surgery, has held onto many of Diana’s secrets. The two were very close when he worked for her, with Diana calling him her “rock.”

In an interview with The Mirror , Burrell shared how important it is for him to speak with William and Harry about some of the things Diana confided in him about.

“My illness has focused my attention on telling the boys things before it’s too late — telling them what they really should know,” Burrell explained. “I know some of it isn’t pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they’ll never know.”

He added, “I think they should know. I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys.'”

Burrell wants to ‘fill in the gaps’ and ‘tell them the truth’

Burrell said that he could “fill in the gaps” for Diana’s children. “I would love to sit down with William and fill in the gaps of those years that are missing in his mind,” he said.

“While he was away at school, he could ask me any question, and I will be able to answer,” Burrelll continued. “Because I don’t have an agenda … I want just to say the truth. Some of the truth may be difficult, but if he doesn’t know, he’s not informed.”

“I’d like to tell them the truth,” he explained. “There are things that happened in their mother’s world, which they may not have knowledge of. And I think it just might fill in some blanks.”

Diana’s butler hopes that William and Harry mend their rift

Burrell has held onto Diana’s secrets all these years but feels sharing some of that information with Harry and William could help heal their relationship.

The former butler said Diana wanted the brothers to be “stuck side by side” in their lives and he hopes they can again be close. “You look at Harry and William as an 11-year-old and 14-year-old walking behind their mother’s coffin , the nation saw that, the nation witnessed that, and our hearts broke for those two boys,” he explained.

“Their path should have been the same path from then on. That’s what Diana would have wanted,” Burrell continued. “For the two boys to be stuck side by side for the rest of their lives. Her death should have glued them together forever, but it didn’t.”

He added, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship and to be back where they should be back. The public would love that. I’d applaud that.”

“I’d love to see William put his arm around his brother, but I don’t think we’re going to see that because there are too many obstacles in the way,” Burrell noted.

Burrell was Diana’s butler for 10 years and she shared a lot with him. “I spent many hours with Diana, during her happiest times as well as her darkest times,” he said. “She confided in me and there are many things I have never spoken about, but now I feel the time is right.”

The former butler shared, “I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return.”