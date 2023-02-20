Man arrested after hitting victim in the head with nunchucks

SPRINGVILLE, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A man has been arrested in Springville after allegedly hitting another man at a gas station in the head with nunchucks on Feb. 18, according to the probable cause statement.

Springville Police were called to a local gas station after a reported assault incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. The victim was still at the gas station and the suspect, Micah Prows, 21, had fled the scene.

The victim said he and the suspect were arguing in the parking lot when the victim approached Prows. Prows began swinging the nunchucks and “end[ed] up hitting the victim causing serious bodily damage,” the affidavit said.

“The victim had a laceration to his head and a large area of swelling visible,” the affidavit said. He also showed signs of a concussion, including struggling to remember the events. He was later transported to a hospital.

After hitting the victim, Prows reportedly removed his license plate and left the scene in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Officers then contacted Prows by phone when he “admitted to hitting the victim in the head with the [nunchucks]. He would not meet with officers.”

Micah Prows has been arrested on aggravated assault and obstruction of justice charges. He was booked in the Utah County Jail on Feb. 19.

