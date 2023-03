The City of Ocala is accepting applications for internships with its Water Resources and Engineering Department for summer 2023.’

The program is open to incoming high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in utilities and local government.

Five interns will be selected, receive on-the-job training, and be given opportunities to work alongside professionals as they contribute to daily operations.

Interns selected for the paid program will have the opportunity to work in one of three divisions: engineering, water resources operations, water conservation, and outreach.

Students interested in the program must submit applications by March 31 at 5 p.m.

More information about the program and how to apply can be found here .

