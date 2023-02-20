Savannah
State basketball playoff Sweet 16 schedules for teams in Greater Savannah area
By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News,9 days ago
The first round of the GHSA basketball playoffs has been completed. Five boys teams from the Greater Savannah area advanced to the Sweet 16, with four girls teams also winning in the first round.
Here's a look at the schedule of games set for Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25.
In GIAA action, Memorial Day and St. Andrew's begin their playoff runs on Saturday after receiving first round byes.
Boys Sweet 16 schedule
Class 4A
Benedictine 72, Perry 59
Class 3A
Johnson 78, Crisp County 54
Class 2A
Windsor Forest 72, Central-Macon 53
Class A Division I
Woodville-Tompkins 81, Pelham 62
Swainsboro 57, Savannah High 54
GIAA Boys
Class A Boys
Memorial Day 62, Thomas Jefferson 22
Class 3A Boys
St. Andrew's 57, Lakeview 37
Girls Sweet 16 schedule
Class 5A
Bradwell Institute 66, Decatur 42
Class 3A
Calvary Day 57, Peach County 49
Mary Persons 47, Liberty County 43
Class 1A Division I
Woodville-Tompkins 67, Dublin 34
Boys basketball first round playoff results
Class 5A
Jones County 65, Bradwell 44
Class 4A
Benedictine 65, Trinity Christian 47
Fayette County 98, New Hampstead 73
Class 3A
Johnson 107, Hephzibah 45
Harlem 57, Beach 56
Cross Creek 87, Groves 63
Class 2A
Windsor Forest 72, Thomson 68
Class A Division 1
Woodville-Tompkins 60, Lamar County 33
Savannah High 76, Crawford County 43
Heard County 70, Bryan County 56
Boys SCISA
Andrew Jackson 73, Bethesda 52
Girls basketball first round playoff results
Class 7A
Pebblebrook 67, Richmond Hill 47
Class 6A
Lee County 44, South Effingham 30
Class 5A
Bradwell 64, Eagle’s Landing 41
Class 4A
Fayette County 56, Islands 41
Class 3A
Calvary Day 65, Salem 27
Liberty County 64, Hephzibah 48
Cross Creek 60. Savannah Country Day 55
Class 1A Div. 1
Woodville-Tompkins 63, Crawford Co. 38
Temple 55, Bryan County 50
Lamar County 56, Savannah High 40
GIAA Girls
Class A first round
St. George Episcopal 50, Memorial Day 11
Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN
