State basketball playoff Sweet 16 schedules for teams in Greater Savannah area

The first round of the GHSA basketball playoffs has been completed. Five boys teams from the Greater Savannah area advanced to the Sweet 16, with four girls teams also winning in the first round.

Here's a look at the schedule of games set for Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25.

In GIAA action, Memorial Day and St. Andrew's begin their playoff runs on Saturday after receiving first round byes.

Boys Sweet 16 schedule

Class 4A

Benedictine 72, Perry 59

Class 3A

Johnson 78, Crisp County 54

Class 2A

Windsor Forest 72, Central-Macon 53

Class A Division I

Woodville-Tompkins 81, Pelham 62

Swainsboro 57, Savannah High 54

GIAA Boys

Class A Boys

Memorial Day 62, Thomas Jefferson 22

Class 3A Boys

St. Andrew's 57, Lakeview 37

Girls Sweet 16 schedule

Class 5A

Bradwell Institute 66, Decatur 42

Class 3A

Calvary Day 57, Peach County 49

Mary Persons 47, Liberty County 43

Class 1A Division I

Woodville-Tompkins 67, Dublin 34

Boys basketball first round playoff results

Class 5A

Jones County 65, Bradwell 44

Class 4A

Benedictine 65, Trinity Christian 47

Fayette County 98, New Hampstead 73

Class 3A

Johnson 107, Hephzibah 45

Harlem 57, Beach 56

Cross Creek 87, Groves 63

Class 2A

Windsor Forest 72, Thomson 68

Class A Division 1

Woodville-Tompkins 60, Lamar County 33

Savannah High 76, Crawford County 43

Heard County 70, Bryan County 56

Boys SCISA

Andrew Jackson 73, Bethesda 52

Girls basketball first round playoff results

Class 7A

Pebblebrook 67, Richmond Hill 47

Class 6A

Lee County 44, South Effingham 30

Class 5A

Bradwell 64, Eagle’s Landing 41

Class 4A

Fayette County 56, Islands 41

Class 3A

Calvary Day 65, Salem 27

Liberty County 64, Hephzibah 48

Cross Creek 60. Savannah Country Day 55

Class 1A Div. 1

Woodville-Tompkins 63, Crawford Co. 38

Temple 55, Bryan County 50

Lamar County 56, Savannah High 40

GIAA Girls

Class A first round

St. George Episcopal 50, Memorial Day 11

