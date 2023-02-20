Open in App
Miami, FL
FastBreak on FanNation

Miami Heat Reportedly "Finalizing Plans" To Sign Former 4th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar,

9 days ago

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat are "finalizing plans" to sign Cody Zeller.

The 2022-23 NBA season is over halfway complete, and with the All-Star break currently going on, the Miami Heat have still been busy.

On Sunday, five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love has confirmed that he will be signing with the Heat after getting bought out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press , Love isn't the only signing they will make.

Reynolds reports that " the Heat are finalizing plans" to sign former fourth-overall pick Cody Zeller.

Via Reynolds' article in the Associated Press: "Also Sunday, a person with knowledge of the matter said the Heat are finalizing plans to add another big man in free agent center Cody Zeller, with that deal expected to be completed before the team gathers in Miami to begin practice following the All-Star break."

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had reported (on Friday) that Zeller recently worked out for the Heat.

The former Indiana Hoosier has nine seasons of NBA experience (eight with the Charlotte Hornets and one with the Portland Trail Blazers).

He has not played in a game this season but averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest in 27 games for the Trail Blazers last year.

Zeller has always been a solid player who can be relied upon to get rebounds, play defense and make the right play.

The best season of his career came in 2020 when he averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest for the Hornets.

Over 494 regular season games, the 30-year-old has career averages of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest (he has also appeared in 11 NBA Playoff games).

