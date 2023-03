It was an afternoon of song and dance in the northtowns, and it was all for a great cause.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios presented its annual Student Showcase at the Buffalo Niagara Marriott" in Amherst Sunday.

The theme for this year's event: A Night with Disney.

The students all used music from classic Disney movies to help choreograph their routines.

The showcase also doubled as a fundraiser for Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital.