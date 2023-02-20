Local Sports: Milan's Pena dominates; four others reach state

BIRMINGHAM – Milan’s Angelina Pena was a state champion last year.

The junior appears intent on repeating.

Pena earned a spot in the girls state finals at Ford Field in Detroit on March 3-4 with a dominating performance in Sunday’s Blue Regional at Birmingham Groves.

Her path to the 130-pound championship included three pins. The first two were achieved in 1:37 and 3:37, then she handled Tyler Swanigan of South Lyon East in 5:45.

St. Mary Catholic Central will have two girls at Ford Field. MaryAlice Lynch finished second at 105 pounds and Brianna Lynch fourth at 100.

MaryAlice had two first-period pins before dropping a 17-3 major decision to Nakayla Dawson of Westland John Glenn. Briana fought back after getting pinned by Julia Snyder of Mount Clements Chippewa Valley to win twice before losing a 5-1 decision to Snyder in the third-place match.

Hailey Wisler of New Boston Huron was third at 115 pounds and Morgan Simota of Jefferson fourth at 120. Both qualified for the state finals.

Simota is the first Jefferson girl to make the finals.

PREP HOCKEY

Mules close with loss

CHELSEA – Bedford closed the regular season with a 9-1 loss to Ann Arbor Skyline Saturday.

The Mules take a 5-19 record into their Division 2 Regional game against Allen Park at Kennedy Ice Arena in Trenton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ADULT SOCCER

Isaacs saves tie

Jake Isaacs scored in the last second to lift La-Z-Ballers to a 4-4 tie with Athletico in the Monroe Indoor Coed Soccer League Sunday night at LevelUp Training.

Steve Bucknor scored three goals for Athletico.

