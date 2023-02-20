Report: Seahawks Assistant Aaron Curry Expected to Join Steelers Coaching Staff

A former top-five pick who has excelled in the coaching realm after a disappointing NFL career, Aaron Curry looks poised to take his talents to the Steel City after four seasons on Pete Carroll's staff with the Seattle Seahawks.

Losing their third assistant coach in a week , the Seahawks reportedly will have to replace assistant linebacker coach Aaron Curry off of Pete Carroll's staff.

According to Matt Zenitz of On 3 Sports, Curry will join the Steelers as a linebacker coach on long-time head coach Mike Tomlin's staff, which would be a promotion over his current post in Seattle. Neither team has yet to make an official announcement of the move.

Drafted fourth overall by Seattle in the 2009 NFL Draft, Curry never came close to meeting expectations as a top five pick, playing in 35 games in parts of three seasons with the franchise and producing 134 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Losing his starting job to rookie K.J. Wright in 2011, he was dealt to Oakland and played in 13 games over the next two seasons before unceremoniously phasing out of the league.

In 2017, five years after he played his final down in the NFL, Curry was selected for the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and spent time with the Panthers in training camp. Two seasons later, he found himself back in the Pacific Northwest working under Carroll, the same coach who jettisoned him to the Raiders nearly a decade earlier.

After serving as a coaching assistant for the Seahawks in 2019, Curry held the role of assistant defensive line/defensive end coach over the previous three seasons. With the team moving to a hybrid 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt in 2022, his job description changed a bit working with outside linebackers such as Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor, who each finished with 9.5 sacks.

With that year of experience now under his belt in an odd defensive scheme and quality results from the players he coached, Curry should be well equipped to handle an expanded role in Pittsburgh, an organization that has run variations of the 3-4 defense with Tomlin at the helm. Only 36 years old, he would immediately become the youngest member of the Steelers' coaching staff.

If Curry does indeed depart, he will join former quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and assistant receiver coach Brad Idzik, who signed on as Tampa Bay's new offensive coordinator and pass game coordinator on Wednesday, as the third coach to depart Seattle this offseason. Linebacker coach John Glenn currently remains on the staff and the team will likely have to hire from the outside to find a replacement to work with edge defenders next season.

It's possible Carroll could lose at least one more assistant before the start of the new league year, as associate head coach Sean Desai has been a target for numerous defensive coordinator positions. He's expected to interview for the same vacancy with the Eagles, who lost former coordinator Jonathan Gannon when he accepted the Cardinals head coaching job following Super Bowl LVII.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.