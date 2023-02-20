Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls – February 19

( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Sunday, February 19 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Central Cass (12) 19-0 2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2) 18-1 3. Bishop Ryan 17-2 4. Shiloh Christian 16-4 5. Sargent County 18-1 6. Bowman County 16-2 7. North Border 17-2 T8. Beulah 16-3 T8. Ellendale 16-3 10. North Prairie 18-2 Others receiving votes: Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington, Garrison, North Star, Standing Rock

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Thompson (4) 19-2 2. Kenmare/Bowbells (5) 19-2 3. Central Cass (1) 17-3 4. Rugby (2) 18-2 5. Shiloh Christian (2) 17-2 6. MayPort-CG 18-3 7. Central McLean 19-2 8. Garrison 19-2 9. Bowman County 19-2 10. Oakes 18-3 Others receiving votes: Kindred, Northern Cass, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

