Open in App
North Dakota State
See more from this location?
KX News

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls – February 19

By Luke Gamble,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17k0Fn_0kt15Dl100

( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Sunday, February 19 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class B Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Central Cass (12) 19-0
2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2) 18-1
3. Bishop Ryan 17-2
4. Shiloh Christian 16-4
5. Sargent County 18-1
6. Bowman County 16-2
7. North Border 17-2
T8. Beulah 16-3
T8. Ellendale 16-3
10. North Prairie 18-2
Others receiving votes: Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington, Garrison, North Star, Standing Rock

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls – February 13

Class B Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Thompson (4) 19-2
2. Kenmare/Bowbells (5) 19-2
3. Central Cass (1) 17-3
4. Rugby (2) 18-2
5. Shiloh Christian (2) 17-2
6. MayPort-CG 18-3
7. Central McLean 19-2
8. Garrison 19-2
9. Bowman County 19-2
10. Oakes 18-3
Others receiving votes: Kindred, Northern Cass, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
Marketplace for Kids: Where they will be this spring
Williston, ND1 day ago
Tension between animal shelters in North Dakota
Williston, ND11 hours ago
State Fire School brings camaraderie and trainings
Minot, ND4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In Case You Missed It: 2/20-2/26
Williston, ND3 days ago
NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab helping determine cause of death in animals
Bismarck, ND19 hours ago
AARP ND updates members on legislation impacting them
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
How much snow could Denver see Wednesday?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Bismarck Catholic pharmacy joins Texas lawsuit against federal mandate to dispense abortion drugs
Bismarck, ND5 hours ago
Minot Public Library staff urges the public to speak out against ND book legislation
Minot, ND1 day ago
Monthly payments of $500 going out to Minnesota residents
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
Another Train Derailment in Ohio Raises Safety Concerns
Delphos, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy