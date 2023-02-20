Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls – February 19
By Luke Gamble,
9 days ago
( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Sunday, February 19 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class B Boys Basketball
Place
Team (First Place Votes)
Record
1.
Central Cass (12)
19-0
2.
Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2)
18-1
3.
Bishop Ryan
17-2
4.
Shiloh Christian
16-4
5.
Sargent County
18-1
6.
Bowman County
16-2
7.
North Border
17-2
T8.
Beulah
16-3
T8.
Ellendale
16-3
10.
North Prairie
18-2
Others receiving votes: Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington, Garrison, North Star, Standing Rock
Comments / 0