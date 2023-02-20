Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
New York Post

18-inch pipe bomb found behind Catholic church in Philadelphia

By David Propper,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDo44_0kt14mUX00

An apparent homemade pipe bomb was found behind a Catholic church Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, according to police.

The 18-inch PVC pipe bomb was spotted by a passerby at about 1:40 p.m. at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Fox News reported , citing local authorities.

The device had capped ends and an unknown black powder on it, according to the report.

Nearby streets were blocked off as the city’s bomb squad rushed to the scene, the outlet reported.

The bomb was safely taken from the Holmesburg section of the city to bomb squad headquarters. No injuries were reported, police said.

More information was not immediately available.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson rips former coach over Super Bowl collapse
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy