Warehouse at Port of Stockton destroyed in spectacular 2-alarm fire

By CBS San Francisco,

9 days ago

STOCKTON -- A warehouse at the Port of Stockton was destroyed during a two-alarm fire Saturday morning.

Smoke rises above a warehouse at the Port of Stockton that was destroyed during a two-alarm fire Saturday. Stockton Fire Dept via Twitter

Crews were called to the 2500 block of W. Washington Street at 9 a.m. on reports of the fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the building fully involved, said Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Doolan.

A warehouse at the Port of Stockton was destroyed during a two-alarm fire Saturday. Stockton Fire Dept. Photo via Twitter

According to Doolan, the building "was a complete loss" but firefighters on scene worked toward ensuring the blaze didn't spread.

He said the warehouse was vacant at the time of the fire and was unsure if it was an active business anymore.

No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday.

