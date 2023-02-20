Open in App
CBS Pittsburgh

Survey: Caregivers suffer greater rate of depression, anxiety compared to non-caregivers

By CBS Pittsburgh,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rx789_0kt14NcU00

Survey: Caregivers suffer greater rate of depression, anxiety compared to non-caregivers 01:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday was National Caregivers Day.

It recognizes caregivers in the health field and family caregivers.

According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 36% of caregivers suffer from depression and anxiety, which is 114% more than non-caregivers.

Dr. Lucille Carriere said it's important that caregivers get time for themselves. And while it may not always be feasible, there are little things they can do.

"It could be as little as five minutes, or maybe it needs to be a little longer, and I think that's some kind of personal reflection on the case of the caregiver to kind of decide what feels right for them," Carriere said. "So, if that's a five-minute walk, stepping outside to do a breathing exercise, if it's taking a few moments to journal or call or text a friend, for example, those can all be really meaningful for that individual caregiver."

Carriere said if you notice a caregiver in your life is having a hard time, you should talk to them about how they're feeling and offer help.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Professionals working to address 'crisis in children's mental health'
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
School district tries a radical new solution to address student mental health
Greenwood Village, CO11 hours ago
UPMC research helps 2 families find answers about rare disease
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy