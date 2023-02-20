Survey: Caregivers suffer greater rate of depression, anxiety compared to non-caregivers 01:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday was National Caregivers Day.

It recognizes caregivers in the health field and family caregivers.

According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, 36% of caregivers suffer from depression and anxiety, which is 114% more than non-caregivers.

Dr. Lucille Carriere said it's important that caregivers get time for themselves. And while it may not always be feasible, there are little things they can do.

"It could be as little as five minutes, or maybe it needs to be a little longer, and I think that's some kind of personal reflection on the case of the caregiver to kind of decide what feels right for them," Carriere said. "So, if that's a five-minute walk, stepping outside to do a breathing exercise, if it's taking a few moments to journal or call or text a friend, for example, those can all be really meaningful for that individual caregiver."

Carriere said if you notice a caregiver in your life is having a hard time, you should talk to them about how they're feeling and offer help.