WBOY 12 News

Emily Drive expected to see traffic delays Monday night

By Christian MeffertAlexandra Weaver,

9 days ago

UPDATE FEB. 20, 2:50 P.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg Monday posted a “traffic alert” saying that the work on traffic sensors on Emily Drive near Route 50 is expected to start at 8 p.m. and last for about two hours.

ORIGINAL FEB. 19, 7:58 P.M.:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers whose commute takes them through Emily Drive and Lodgeville Road may need to reconsider their route.

According to a release from the City of Bridgeport, traffic will be worse than usual at the intersection of Emily Drive and Lodgeville Road on Feb. 20.

The increase in congestion will be due to contractors replacing a traffic sensor on the signal for Platinum Drive, after numerous complaints.

According to the release, “the state said they prefer to work on the signals at this busy intersection only on weekday evenings to take advantage of reduced traffic volume.”

The release also said that the Bridgeport Policy may assist with traffic control during the work.

