SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A crash on the Bay Bridge brought traffic to a near standstill on Sunday afternoon, according to video obtained by KRON4.

At least one fire truck and one ambulance were at the scene. The fire truck blocked at least three lanes on the bridge. Video shows cars merging into the far right lane to pass by the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.