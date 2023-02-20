UW-EC women's hockey falls in SO, takes No. 2 seed

The Blugold women’s hockey team tied UW-River Falls and fell in the shootout to clinch the second seed in the WIAC tournament.

Scoring in the first for the Falcons was Maddie McCollins. Sophie Rausch scored for the Blugolds in the second period to tie up the score 1-1.

The match went into an overtime period, but neither team was able to net the puck, sending the game into a shootout. A goal from the Falcons’ second shooter gave UW-River Falls the edge they needed to take the top seed in the conference.

The Blugolds finished conference play in the second seed with a conference record of 10-1-1. Their overall record was 20-3-2.

The Blugolds will host UW-Stevens Point in a two-game series this upcoming weekend. Friday’s game starts at 2 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Center.