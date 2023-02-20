Josh Allen Starstruck Meeting Tiger Woods

The Buffalo Bills QB was “speechless” after the interaction.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was “speechless” after meeting Tiger Woods during the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

A chance to talk to the 15-time major champion would mark a bucket list moment for any sports fan, and even though Allen is a world class professional athlete himself, the moment turned out to be just that.

“A little starstruck obviously,” Allen said of the interaction with Woods, the host of the event. “He’s one of the only athletes ever—him and Kobe are the two guys that I actually felt my heart beat faster.”

“He’s standing over a putt for a tournament, like I legit felt the pressure with him, so that was pretty cool. I’ll never forget it.”

Allen is an avid golfer himself. Earlier this month, the star QB played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Keith Mitchell earlier this month, where the pair finished runner-up to Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman .

Jon Rahm clinched the Genesis Invitational title on Sunday with a two-shot victory over Max Homa.