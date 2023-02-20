Nick Buckman scores career-high 27 points in Cambridge boys basketball win over Waterloo; Blue Jays also lose to Belleville

The Cambridge boys basketball team could not stop the Belleville offense on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Wildcats scored over 90 points as the Blue Jays fell 92-68 at Cambridge High School.

Cambridge sophomore Matt Buckman and Belleville’s Carter Scholey each scored a game-high 23 points. Cambridge senior Nick Buckman reached double figures with 17 points scored.

Sophomore Kiefer Parish (7), sophomore Drew Holzhueter (7), senior Elliot Kolzer (5), junior Devin Schuchart (5) and freshman Jett Horton (4) also contributed for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays (11-11 overall, 3-6 conference) are fourth in the Capitol Conference standings, trailing Belleville (17-6, 9-0) for first place.

Cambridge will face Randolph in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Cambridge High School.

Cambridge 69, Waterloo 28

With the NBA’s 3-point contest taking place this weekend, Cambridge senior Nick Buckman decided to put on his own 3-point show at Cambridge High School.

Buckman made seven 3-point field goals, scoring a career-high 27 points in a Cambridge boys basketball 69-28 win over Waterloo on Friday, Feb. 16.

Buckman scored 16 points, making four 3’s in the first half. Also reaching double figures for the Blue Jays was sophomore Matt Buckman with 23 points. Matt Buckman scored 20 points in the first half as the pair combined for 36 points, out-scoring Waterloo’s 17 first-half points.

Sophomore Drew Holzhueter added seven points, sophomore Kiefer Parish and senior Elliot Kolzer both contributed four points, while junior Avery Melton and junior Devin Schuchart each scored two points.