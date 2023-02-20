Pokemon Gets Emotional With Ash and Pikachu Flashback

Pokemon is now halfway through its final slate of episodes for Ash Ketchum meant to say goodbye to the young champion after 25 years of traveling through the anime's world , and the newest episode of the series really hit fans in the heart with an emotional flashback through Ash and Pikachu 's long journey together! After 25 years of the anime, the next era of the series has announced it will be moving on from Ash and focusing on a new set of trainers starting their adventure from the very beginning. But this also means a likely goodbye to Pikachu as well.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has been one nostalgic adventure right after another as Ash has been coming face to face with all sorts of old friends from the Kanto region days , and the newest episode of the series took this a step further by separating Ash and Pikachu from one another like many of the anime's most classic episodes. This ended up breaking hearts even further as the duo look back on all of the time they have spent together in a special scene in the latest episode. Check it out below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

Is Pokemon Moving On From Pikachu Too?

Episode 6 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master splits up Ash and Pikachu when Pikachu is caught up in one of the explosions that sends Team Rocket flying . Pikachu and Meowth end up stuck with one another, and the two of them spend an entire day and night separated from their respective groups. Ash and Pikachu are so close to one another by this point that they can sense the moves the other one is going to make, and soon reunite with one another as the episode comes to an end.

Before that, however, Ash and Pikachu have a special moment where the two of them are starring up at the moon at the same time. It's here that the both of them start to think about how much they have been through in the past 25 years, and the scene itself shows off some of their best moments from the franchise overall . It's another reminder that we'll be saying goodbye to the both of them very soon.

How do you feel about this look back on Ash and Pikachu's many years together? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter !