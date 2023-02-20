Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Reese, Carson net 25, No. 5 LSU women top Florida 90-79

By Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkHdw_0kt0yj6C00

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It was more of the same for Angel Reese, but a lot more for Jasmine Carson.

Reese had her ninth first-half double-double, Carson had a career-high five 3-pointers before the break, and No. 5 LSU raced past Florida 90-79 Sunday.

Reese finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds for her 25th double-double of the season, two shy of Sylvia Fowles’ LSU single-season record. She also had five assists, three blocks and two steals.

Carson is the one who busted out, also scoring 25 points, a career-high for the West Virginia graduate transfer.

“She had a rough last game but … she’s a really great 3-point shooter,” Reese said. “To be able to have her make key shots, she was the key today for us to get the victory.”

Carson went 7 of 14 behind the arc, helping the Tigers to a season-best 11 3s on 20 attempts. The last time LSU had a player hit seven 3-pointers was in 1997.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said her team was well prepared.

“We knew if we just reversed the ball we were going to get any shot we wanted,” Mulkey said. “Jazmine got a lot of good open looks and thank goodness she was hitting them.”

LaDazhia Williams added 15 and 10 and Flau’jae Johnson scored 12 points for LSU (25-1, 13-1 Southeastern Conference), which let a 16-point halftime lead dwindle to 59-50 after a dismal third quarter. The Tigers were 4 of 15 in the third with seven turnovers with Reese not attempting a shot.

After the third quarter woes, LSU was 13 of 19 in the fourth, which was enough to stay in front of the hot-shooting Gators, who were 9 of 10 with four 3s, and made 7 of 8 free throws. Reese had nine points in the first five minutes of the quarter to push the lead back to 16 of 73-57 and scored 11 overall.

“Angel’s contributions in every quarter matter but … we just didn’t get her touches in the third quarter,” Mulkey said. “We try to spread the wealth around, we want everybody to score, but when you come out and have five or six empty possessions, find who needs to touch the ball. In the third quarter we didn’t do a good job.”

KK Deans, a West Virginia transfer, matched her career high with 30 points, for the Gators (14-13, 3-11), who have lost five straight. Jordyn Merritt and Ra Shaya Kyle both added 12.

Overall LSU shot 53% to 43% for Florida, which was 17 of 20 from the foul line, outscoring the Tigers by 12.

Reese, who made all four of her shots and Carson, who hit a couple of 3s, both had eight points for a 27-23 lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter Florida was just 3 of 17 and was outscored 20-6 to trail 47-31. Carson had 17 points and Reese had 14 with 13 rebounds as the duo combined to match Florida’s total.

UP NEXT

LSU, gunning to match the 2004-05 team with a 27-1 record in the regular season, is at Vanderbilt on Thursday before closing the regular season at home on Sunday against Mississippi State.

Florida is home against Alabama on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dugas’ 3-Run home run leads LSU To victory over Texas
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago
He’s Special: LSU promotes John Jancek to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
LSU Football Announces 2023 Spring Practice Schedule
Baton Rouge, LA34 minutes ago
Joe Burrow book spotlights bond between hometown and Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne promotes AI essay generator; school comments
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago
Reese ties LSU double-double mark, No. 5 Tigers top MSU
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU closes out Round Rock Classic with 16-4 win over Sam Houston State
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU All-American, NFL lineman Fred Miller passes away
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
SLU Falls to Samford; Winning Streak Snapped
Hammond, LA2 days ago
2023 Special Olympics event to draw over 400 athletes to Baton Rouge next weekend
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
7th annual Pardoning of the Crawfish celebrated in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Lafayette restaurant makes list for best breakfast spots in Louisiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Louisiana man accused in attack on Southern University campus that left one victim with seizures
Baton Rouge, LA5 hours ago
Lafayette man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Body recovered from Bayou Lafourche after suspect reportedly tries to evade police by jumping off bridge
Napoleonville, LA3 hours ago
3 Mexican nationals arrested in Acadiana for dealing drugs and weapons
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish
Palmetto, LA2 days ago
UPDATE: Police release names of victim, suspect in Opelousas fatal shooting
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Two juveniles arrested for threats against Berwick High
Berwick, LA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy