Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: The deep rural-urban political divide

By Esme Murphy,

9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's Congressional Delegation is evenly divided with four Republicans and four Democrats.

Republicans are Reps. Brad Finstad, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, and Pete Stauber. Democrats are Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar.

It was the election of President Donald Trump in 2006 that solidified an urban-rural divide nationwide. Trump put together a rural and working-class coalition, with rural areas overwhelmingly supporting Trump and cities and suburbs going for Hillary Clinton.

That divide is now firmly in place in Minnesota. The red on the map of Minnesota's Congressional districts represents those held by Republicans. The much smaller, but more populous blue area is the Twin Cities and suburbs all represented by Democrats.

The DFL party is insisting on aiming at making inroads in the rural and farming areas.

Ken Martin, the longtime DFL party chair, was just reelected for another term by the party faithful. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin talks about deep rural-urban political divide 04:47

"This is a phenomenon that's not just endemic here in Minnesota, it's all over the country, frankly. We're seeing the rural parts of the country becoming more and more red," Martin said. "It's disappointing to me in my last 12 years is frankly that we have lost vote share in greater Minnesota, once very reliable blue areas are now red. We have to be out there competing, we can't ignore it."

But Republicans have still not won a statewide race since 2006 when Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected. Last year was supposed to be the GOP's year with many Republicans believing they would win the State Auditor's race, and the Attorney General's office. But once again Democrats triumphed. Auditor Julie Blahah and Attorney General Keith Ellison were re-elected.

You can watch WCCO Sunday morning with Esme Murphy every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

