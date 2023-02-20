‘I thought I was going to die’: Witness recounts mass shooting in Whitehaven

Kandi Williams was shaking as she recounted the moment shots rang out at the Live Lounge in Whitehaven Saturday night. It was supposed to be a celebration with friends for her 32nd birthday.
“I thought I was going to die last night,” she said.
Williams said she and her sister had just left the restroom when the first shots were fired.
“Before I could do anything or react, my sister actually pushed me down, jumped on top of me, and probably ten more people were on top of me. All I can remember is hearing all of the shots going off,” Williams said.
Williams said when the shots stopped, she and her friends were able to escape the club before more shots were fired outside.
“I just remember being under a car, hiding under a car until it was all over, and screaming and looking for everybody that had come with me,” She said.
According to the Memphis Police Department, one person was killed in the shooting, and ten others were injured. Five of them remain in the hospital in critical condition. The other five victims that were in non-critical condition have been released from the hospital.
Police don’t know if the suspects knew the victims, but Williams said it appeared they were shooting at anyone. She said this never should have happened and lack of security at Live Lounge is the blame.
