Hopkins gymnasts win section title, advance to state

Hopkins High’s girls gymnastics team swept almost all of the titles in the Section 6AA Meet Feb. 18 at the Hopkins Gymnastics Gym.

The Royals easily had the highest team total with 144.275. Wayzata, the defending state Class AA champion, was second with 140.700 points. Others in the top five were Edina 138.975, Minneapolis Southwest 128.550, St. Louis Park 128.475 and Minneapolis Washburn 122.925.

Hopkins’ top individual performer, Annabelle Speers, was the section all-around champion with 36.875 and won first places on vault (9.450), floor exercise (9.450) and uneven bars (9.550). Royal teammate Jade Hutton had a spectacular dismount on balance beam to tie Edina’s Kylie McLenighan for first place. Both girls scored 9.100.

A huge crowd attended the section meet Saturday afternoon and cheered every performance. Wayzata High assistant athletic director Barb Beise served as meet manager and many Wayzata and Hopkins volunteers helped make the meet well-organized and successful. The tournament program recognized senior gymnasts from all of the participating schools.

This season’s Hopkins seniors are Hutton, Shelby Kaplan and Hennesis Morocho. Hutton said her proudest accomplishment is improving her scores over the years. Kaplan’s proudest accomplishment is earning a place in the lineup for varsity bars. Morocho’s proudest accomplishment is seeing the Royals go undefeated this season. She is also proud of how hard the team works.

Hopkins advances to state this week and will shoot for a place on the podium.