Miami, FL
The Comeback

NBA fans react to Kevin Love’s new team

By Arthur Weinstein,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRhVe_0kt0uzP600

It only took Kevin Love one day to find a new home.

ESPN reported Sunday that the veteran center plans to join the Miami Heat after clearing waivers. Love alluded to the news on Twitter as well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers bought out the remainder of Love’s contract Saturday , at his request. The 34-year-old former All-Star had fallen out of the Cavs’ rotation in recent weeks.

Love , however, is expected to contribute to the Heat’s frontcourt. The Heat (32-27) are ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.

Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in his 15-season NBA career, although he’s posted career lows in points (8.5) rebounds (6.8), and minutes per game (20) this season.

Still, his veteran presence and ability to stretch the floor (37.2% 3-point shooting percentage) could make him a valuable contributor to the Heat.

NBA fans had mixed thoughts about the Love-to-Miami news.

[ ESPN ]

