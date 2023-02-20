Open in App
Mac McClung earned big payday with Dunk Contest victory

By Darryn Albert,

9 days ago
Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung (55) dribbles against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On top of having a whole lot more fans, Mac McClung now has a whole lot more money in his bank account as well.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard McClung put on an electrifying display at the Slam Dunk Contest on NBA All-Star Saturday Night. In a performance that many described as having resurrected the entire competition from the dead, McClung threw down multiple physics-defying jams to steal the show and ultimately win the event. You can see the video of his best dunks here .

Boardroom noted a crazy fact about McClung’s victory. By winning the Dunk Contest, McClung took home a $100,000 prize. That is nearly as much as the 24-year-old had made in his entire pro career to this point ($106,352).

McClung was undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021 and spent most of the last couple of seasons in the G League (with a few 10-day stints with NBA teams mixed in too). That explains why his career earnings had been so modest.

But McClung signed a two-way contract with the 76ers this week, earned himself a shoe deal from Puma, and then went on to win the Dunk Contest. He had one opportunity to prove himself to the NBA world … and knocked that opportunity right out of the park.

