Pittsburgh, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steelers adding former top-5 pick to coaching staff

By Grey Papke,

9 days ago
Aug 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a former top-5 draft pick to their coaching staff for 2023, according to a report.

Aaron Curry, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, will join the Steelers as a linebackers coach, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Curry makes the move after spending the previous four seasons on the staff of the Seattle Seahawks, the team that originally drafted him.

Though considered a draft bust, Curry has carved out a successful coaching career with the Seahawks. In his role as a defensive assistant, he helped oversee a talented group that defied expectations and made the playoffs in 2022.

Curry will be tasked with replacing Brian Flores, who got a promotion elsewhere after serving as Pittsburgh’s linebackers coach last season.

