Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

First responders inch down Pikes Peak in icy conditions

By Alina Lee,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCDJq_0kt0uTLy00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Green Mountain Falls and the Chipita Park Fire Department said they were caught in a tricky response to the Summit House of Pikes Peak, Sunday afternoon of Feb. 19.

A video shows an AMR response vehicle inching its way down Pikes Peak as it drives through gusty winds and icy roads. The video was shot by a passenger as crews were heading down the mountain.

“Grateful for the teamwork of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain and AMR – Colorado Springs/El Paso County as they successfully brought the patient down and transported to the hospital,” said the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
February weather wrap-up: Warm, snowy and unsettled
Colorado Springs, CO4 hours ago
Crews knock down small camp fire near Standford Street
Colorado Springs, CO6 hours ago
Coincidence or science? Why we are seeing snow on more days than others
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meteorological Spring is here! What will it bring for the next few months?
Colorado Springs, CO5 hours ago
One person freed from crash on Hwy 24, westbound lanes closed
Colorado Springs, CO21 hours ago
CSPD: Driver died after they lost control and hit a tree in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Crews knock down fire at Mountain Ridge Apartments
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Knob Hill
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Slim Chickens opens in Falcon, second location in Southern Colorado
Falcon, CO2 days ago
HSPPR considers ‘dangerous animal’ ordinance
Colorado Springs, CO17 hours ago
Parkview Health System lifts mask requirement in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash near Palmer Park
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
I-25 ramp closures at Fontanero Street start Monday
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Passenger dies in crash on North Powers Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
CMZoo is gearing up for Run to the Shrine this May!
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Teen dies from injuries after multi-vehicle crash on Barnes Road
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Heavy law enforcement presence for officer-involved shooting investigation in East Pueblo
Pueblo, CO7 hours ago
Fountain PD, family of fallen officer receive commemorative gifts
Fountain, CO20 hours ago
Two injured in string of armed carjackings in Pueblo, PPD search for armed suspects
Pueblo, CO22 hours ago
Driver arrested after crashing into hospital gas meter in parking lot
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
‘Minimal meth contamination’: Penrose Library to reopen after testing
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Turkish restaurant owner fundraises for 18 relatives killed in the earthquake
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Man shot in leg following standoff with deputies
Colorado Springs, CO22 hours ago
Rate decreases approved by City Council for Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Watch: Memorial for K-9 Graffit killed in line of duty
Golden, CO2 days ago
New unit to focus on Behavioral Health response in Manitou
Manitou Springs, CO2 days ago
Help name Flying W’s new bison
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
CSU Pueblo receives almost $3 million internet grant
Pueblo, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy