Austin, TX
KXAN

Report: Four Seasons Lake Austin residence project to cost $830M

By Kelsey Thompson,

9 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A private residential development in the works along Lake Austin will cost an estimated $830 million , Connect Commercial Real Estate reported last week .

The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is expected to begin construction June 1, with an estimated completion in late 2026. Hines Interests LP, Austin Capital Partners and Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts are collaborating on the residential endeavor, per November 2021 reporting from the Austin Business Journal.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Fresh details revealed about Four Seasons residential development overlooking Lake Austin

Per ConnectCRE, the community will feature six residential buildings and 179 residences that each have lakefront views above Lake Austin. Units will range between 1,900-3,000 square feet, with options including four-bedroom residences with gardens and pools as well as penthouses.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApQB7_0kt0uFF200
    Courtesy: DBOX for Austin Capital Partners
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fTBo_0kt0uFF200
    Courtesy: DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

Residences begin at $4 million, per ConnectCRE. Community amenities include an athletic center and spa, a private restaurant as well as “a funicular to take you down to the boat launch.”

The gym will feature four pickleball courts, a 300-foot infinity pool, two golf simulators and an indoor basketball court, according to ConnectCRE.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

