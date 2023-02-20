Report: Four Seasons Lake Austin residence project to cost $830M

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A private residential development in the works along Lake Austin will cost an estimated $830 million , Connect Commercial Real Estate reported last week .

The Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is expected to begin construction June 1, with an estimated completion in late 2026. Hines Interests LP, Austin Capital Partners and Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts are collaborating on the residential endeavor, per November 2021 reporting from the Austin Business Journal.

Per ConnectCRE, the community will feature six residential buildings and 179 residences that each have lakefront views above Lake Austin. Units will range between 1,900-3,000 square feet, with options including four-bedroom residences with gardens and pools as well as penthouses.

Courtesy: DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

Courtesy: DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

Residences begin at $4 million, per ConnectCRE. Community amenities include an athletic center and spa, a private restaurant as well as “a funicular to take you down to the boat launch.”

The gym will feature four pickleball courts, a 300-foot infinity pool, two golf simulators and an indoor basketball court, according to ConnectCRE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.