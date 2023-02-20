Coconut Creek Police Respond to Four Juvenile Baker Act Incidents in Past Month as Teens Across Nation Suffer from Mental Health Problems

COCONUT CREEK, FL – In the past three weeks, Coconut Creek police responded to four youths regarding involuntarily commitment for psychiatric exams under the Baker Act, according to police bulletins.

Under Florida’s Baker Act, people as young as 13 posing an immediate danger to themselves or others due to mental illness can be committed to access diagnostic and evaluation services as well as crisis intervention, therapy, and counseling services without consent of a parent or guardian, according to the law.

Committing youths under the Baker Act has been on the rise in Florida during the pandemic due to shut-downs, school closures, and distance learning.

A 2022 study from University of South Florida's Baker Act Reporting Center found that more involuntary mental health exams were done on youths during the fiscal year 2020-2021 than ever before.

According to the data, each day in Florida as many as 100 youths are involuntarily committed for psychiatric exams under the Baker Act.

That adds up to about 36,000 youths a year.

In Coconut Creek, according to police bulletins, the recent Baker Act cases handled by police were:

- Feb. 10: a boy from SOS Children's Villages at 3600 NW 59 Place.

- Feb. 8: a juvenile from Country Lakes on Pleasant Court.

- Feb. 2: a ninth-grade student at Coconut Creek High was taken to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

- Jan. 31: a 14-year-old boy from Lyons Creek Middle School experiencing suicidal thoughts was taken to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Police could not provide more information on the incidents because the youths are minors.

The Baker Act cases handled by Coconut Creek police, and other agencies across the nation, come as many teens -- especially girls -- experience mental health problems.

A federal report out this month found nearly one in three high school girls said they had considered suicide - a 60 percent rise in the past decade, the Washington Post reported.

Nearly 15 percent had been forced to have sex. About six in 10 girls were so persistently sad or hopeless they stopped regular activities, the report found.

According to the Post, the data came from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey which was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“America’s teen girls are engulfed in a growing wave of sadness, violence and trauma,” the CDC said, according to the Post.

