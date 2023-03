SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Chatham senior wrestler Chris Gomez placed second at 175 pounds for the United Summit Chatham team in the District 15 wrestling tournament held over the weekend at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High.

Gomez (23-2) won 23 straight matches before bowing in the District 15 final to Michael Feliciano of Colonia. Gomez advances to the NJSIAA Regionals.