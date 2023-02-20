Daytona 500 turnout lifts spirits, boosts local economy after hurricanes

The busy season at the beaches shows just the beginning of things returning to normal for Volusia County.
Staff from Area Hotels said they are ready for what is to come, despite current conditions on the coast. Androse Bell said the hotels are already showing a promising outlook on the amount of people showing up.
Androse Bell said seeing the number of people buying tickets at the track and the number of rooms booked up shows a promising outlook and a strong comeback for businesses.
And more than a dozen beachside structures are still deemed unsafe.
Volusia County Emergency Management will host mitigation meetings next week before the next hurricane season.
