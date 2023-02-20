Open in App
Volusia County, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Daytona 500 turnout lifts spirits, boosts local economy after hurricanes

By Demie Johnson, Brittany Caldwell,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDMBk_0kt0rtvh00

Sunday was race day at the Daytona International Speedway, and more than 100,000 people watched the “Great American Race” in person.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This is the eighth consecutive year that the speedway has been completely sold out.

Thousands of fans at the track helped to fuel the Central Florida economy by spending money at local businesses and hotels.

Read: Volusia County businesses ready for the start of the Daytona 500

But hundreds of families still live in hotels after back-to-back hurricanes slammed into our coast last year.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency told Channel 9 that Hurricanes Ian and Nicole impacted more than 30,000 households in Volusia County.

Read: FEMA to send trailers to Volusia County, help displaced hurricane victims

FEMA is still paying for families living in hotels, which has made it difficult to find places to stay for big events like the Daytona 500.

But fans from all over the country said they had not noticed any significant race changes because of the hurricanes.

Read: Daytona Beach kicks off $12M project to improve a major corridor

One group came from Baltimore to celebrate a bachelorette party. They said finding somewhere to stay was a challenge, but once they got to the track, it was business as usual.

Trisha Bryant and Sarah Wahl said their friends are Florida locals and business owners in the area.

They said the past few months have been a challenge for everyone on the coast, which is why the race day has a special meaning for them.

“Finally having fun,” Chris Wahl said. “Thank God for the Daytona 500. We’re all here having fun.”

Bryant said the commraderie and patriotism is what she enjoys the most about the Daytona 500.

Read: Backup of rental car reservations leaves travelers stranded at Orlando International Airport

The busy season at the beaches shows just the beginning of things returning to normal for Volusia County.

Staff from Area Hotels said they are ready for what is to come, despite current conditions on the coast. Androse Bell said the hotels are already showing a promising outlook on the amount of people showing up.

Androse Bell said seeing the number of people buying tickets at the track and the number of rooms booked up shows a promising outlook and a strong comeback for businesses.

And more than a dozen beachside structures are still deemed unsafe.

Volusia County Emergency Management will host mitigation meetings next week before the next hurricane season.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Smyrna Beach curfew: Who does it affect? What are the times & fines?
New Smyrna Beach, FL1 day ago
New Smyrna Beach leaders approve curfew for anyone under 18, effective immediately
New Smyrna Beach, FL18 hours ago
Winter Springs city manager resigns week after county orders audit of city
Winter Springs, FL23 hours ago
Breeze Airways adds 4 new routes from Orlando International Airport
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Former Orlando City owner’s home sells for record price; see inside
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Person walking on I-4 struck and killed by car near DeLand, troopers say
Deland, FL8 hours ago
Orlando City Soccer School Lake Nona to break ground on new $2 million home park
Orlando, FL1 day ago
OIA awarded nearly $70M in federal funding for two Terminal C expansion projects
Orlando, FL1 day ago
All aboard! Here’s when you can ride SunRail for free this weekend
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Cocoa High School to reopen Thursday after power outage causes closure
Cocoa, FL9 hours ago
New Smyrna Beach city council to vote Tuesday on curfew for teens and juveniles
New Smyrna Beach, FL1 day ago
Central Florida nurse works to help with nationwide nursing shortage
Sanford, FL5 hours ago
Group hands out anti-Semitic flyers at Lake Nona neighborhood, police say
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Deputies investigating after woman shot in DeBary
Debary, FL2 days ago
Missing swimmer, 17, found dead off Brevard County coast
Indialantic, FL2 days ago
Westbound SR 408 reopens after 3 crashes in downtown Orlando
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Governor requests information from state attorney’s office on accused Pine Hills shooter’s record
Pine Hills, FL5 hours ago
2 people injured in Fruitland Park drive-by shooting
Fruitland Park, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy