Micro enterprises, big rewards for Black businesses in Portland

By Joelle JonesTim Steele,

9 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Rayfield Mitchell, being able to showcase his organic beard and body skincare products alongside other Black entrepreneurs has been amazing.

“To be a small, Black-owned business and have your product out there and actually help the community” was a great opportunity, Mitchell told KOIN 6 News. “Like with my product, a lot of people talk about what they put in their body as far as health reasons –they turned vegan or they’re juicing. This is something that you put on your body that’s also healthy.”

Shop 40 local, Black-owned small businesses at this upcoming market

Mitchell was one of the 40 small, local, Black-owned businesses who took part in the MESO Makers Market at Alberta Commons in Northeast Portland this weekend.

MESO — the Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon — is a nonprofit that organized the event that also runs February 24-26.

The free market showcases MESO vendors and offers a variety of products, including beauty and hair care products, jewelry, art and clothing.

The MESO Market in NE Portland featured 40 Black vendors, February 19, 2023 (KOIN)

Celina Sanchez, the MESO Director of Marketing and Development, said the best part of the event is watching dreams become reality.

“When a client comes in and they talk to us about their dream, and they tell us what they would like to do for their business, and then to see them go through the steps, working with our business development managers, and then seeing their dream of their business come true,” Sanchez said.

“The reason that we work primarily with the BIPOC community and women-owned businesses is because they don’t always get their opportunity to shine,” Sanchez said.

Michelle Robertson told KOIN 6 News she found the entire shopping experience inspirational, beyond the vegan cookies and stylish hat she picked up.

“It’s been fun shopping today. I was able to get a massage, I was able to get a gift, and I was able to get some food,” Robertson said. “With all the history reflected in the displays that we have here today, it’s just amazing that so many entrepreneurs right here in this area are being put on display to sell their wares as small businesses.”

The MESO Market had a variety of items, including beauty and hair care products, jewelry, art, clothing and more. Robertson said there’s something here for everyone.

“Come and enjoy and shop,” she said. “I swear you will find something that you like. Something will speak to you here. There’s a plethora of items.”

