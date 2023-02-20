Latest Sun Belt standings for Cajuns basketball programs
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick,
9 days ago
With one week remaining in the regular season, both Louisiana basketball programs are fighting for seeding in the Sun Belt standings.
Here are the latest standings in the conference as of Sunday, Feb. 19.
Bob Marlin's squad wraps the season with two home games against Arkansas State (Wednesday) and South Alabama (Friday).
Garry Brodhead and company will host Texas State (Wednesday) and Southern Miss (Friday) to round out the regulars season.
