Latest Sun Belt standings for Cajuns basketball programs

With one week remaining in the regular season, both Louisiana basketball programs are fighting for seeding in the Sun Belt standings.

Here are the latest standings in the conference as of Sunday, Feb. 19.

KATC Louisiana men's basketball is tied for third place with James Madison.

Bob Marlin's squad wraps the season with two home games against Arkansas State (Wednesday) and South Alabama (Friday).

KATC Louisiana women's basketball is tied for third place with Georgia Southern.

Garry Brodhead and company will host Texas State (Wednesday) and Southern Miss (Friday) to round out the regulars season.

