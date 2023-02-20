Open in App
State College, PA
WTAJ

Lady Lions lose sixth game of year by 20+

By Anderley Penwell,

9 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball fell 85-62 to Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Lions fall to 13-14 overall and 4-12 in Big Ten play.

Illinois’ Genesis Bryant had 21 points off the bench for the Illini. Kendall Bostic scored 22 and added 18 rebounds. She leads the Big Ten in rebounds.

Penn State’s Makenna Marisa scored 18 points and moved into tenth place all-time in Penn State scoring.

Illinois shot nearly 46% from beyond the arc and out-scored the Nittany Lions in second-chance points 23-10, and bench points 30-13.

Up next, the Lady Lions are on the road at Purdue on Friday, February 22. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM

