Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Animal Services hosts free drive-thru event

By Sarah Coria,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXqlt_0kt0mLgM00

The drive-thru clinic opened earlier than expected Sunday morning. The demand was high for microchips and vaccinations for pets.

Only the first 500 in line received the services.

"I told my husband hey they're gonna do shots and the micro and he's like oh that's good," said pet owner, Helen Edgcomb.

"He needed a booster shot so we're happy," said pet owner, Thomas Edgcomb.

El Paso Animal Services partnered with PETCO Love to offer vaccines and microchip services free of cost.

"It was a great turnout I was a little worried because of the rain," said Michelle Anderson, Marketing Engagement manager for Animal Services.

The rain didn't stop El Pasoans from attending. They showed up by the hundreds bringing their cats and dogs and even their lambs to the drive-thru clinic.

The earliest patient arrived at 4:00 in the morning for the first-come, first-serve service.

"It's just a testament to how much El Pasoans love their pets. They're willing to come out early in the rain to make sure their pets are vaccinated and make sure they are microchipped and you know we're happy to do it," said Anderson.

The demand was so extensive animal services had to close the line an hour and a half after opening

"It's great for the community. I see a bunch of people taking advantage of the great opportunity," said pet owner, Fransisco Montanez.

"It's great to see that pet parents are willing to care for their pets, make sure their pets are healthy, make sure they are safe with a microchip. You can truly see that people really love their pets and they're a part of the family. They will do anything, even come out early in the rain to make sure their pets stay healthy and safe," said Anderson.

The post El Paso Animal Services hosts free drive-thru event appeared first on KVIA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local El Paso, TX newsLocal El Paso, TX
3 hospitalized in serious central El Paso crash
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
700 new body-worn cameras going to patrol and traffic officers in El Paso
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
$50,000 donation of lifesaving ambulance and equipment donated to Janos, Mexico by El Paso Ambulance Service
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of El Paso working with DOJ to investigate 176 vehicles of service members allegedly impounded and auctioned
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: El Paso City Council discusses City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s contract
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso roofers working overtime to fix wind-damaged roofs
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Chamizal park in Juarez has 400 dying trees, 32 fell after last weekend’s storm
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
Giving a smile to El Paso children with free dental care
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Gonzalez thanks El Paso after city council votes to terminate his employment as City Manager
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
Heavy winds damage Coas Bookstore in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Outbreak of a deadly disease in dogs in the Borderland
El Paso, TX4 days ago
El Paso Police Headquarters to be named after former late Police Chief Greg Allen
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
Las Cruces city council addresses rise in traffic fatalities
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
El Paso City 4 Rep. target of a harassment complaint
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Property crimes in Las Cruces rise 27% in 2022
Las Cruces, NM17 hours ago
Federal suit claims City of El Paso broke law by towing, selling 176 cars owned by active duty troops
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Socorro Police unveil new communications and dispatch center
Socorro, TX4 days ago
Western Playland season opener on Saturday in Sunland Park
Sunland Park, NM5 days ago
City of El Paso warns residents of scammers posing as Department of Public Health officials
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Questions remain in the aftermath of City Council’s vote to terminate City Manager’s contract
El Paso, TX3 hours ago
El Paso artist speaks about importance of Black History Month
El Paso, TX5 days ago
The City of El Paso asking residents not to put out recycling bins on high wind days
El Paso, TX7 days ago
A building catches on fire Wednesday night in Montana Vista
El Paso, TX6 days ago
Former probation officer of Cielo Vista shooting victim speaks out about his character
El Paso, TX7 days ago
Gadsden Middle to continues with remote classes after roof damage to school
Anthony, NM5 days ago
Photographer shot, injured in Orlando was NMSU grad
Las Cruces, NM6 days ago
U.S. Rep. Vasquez hosting small business roundtable in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM7 days ago
What Causes The Winds: Pressure Gradient
El Paso, TX9 hours ago
Person seriously injured after falling off border wall
Sunland Park, NM6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy