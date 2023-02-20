The drive-thru clinic opened earlier than expected Sunday morning. The demand was high for microchips and vaccinations for pets.

Only the first 500 in line received the services.

"I told my husband hey they're gonna do shots and the micro and he's like oh that's good," said pet owner, Helen Edgcomb.

"He needed a booster shot so we're happy," said pet owner, Thomas Edgcomb.

El Paso Animal Services partnered with PETCO Love to offer vaccines and microchip services free of cost.

"It was a great turnout I was a little worried because of the rain," said Michelle Anderson, Marketing Engagement manager for Animal Services.

The rain didn't stop El Pasoans from attending. They showed up by the hundreds bringing their cats and dogs and even their lambs to the drive-thru clinic.

The earliest patient arrived at 4:00 in the morning for the first-come, first-serve service.

"It's just a testament to how much El Pasoans love their pets. They're willing to come out early in the rain to make sure their pets are vaccinated and make sure they are microchipped and you know we're happy to do it," said Anderson.

The demand was so extensive animal services had to close the line an hour and a half after opening

"It's great for the community. I see a bunch of people taking advantage of the great opportunity," said pet owner, Fransisco Montanez.

"It's great to see that pet parents are willing to care for their pets, make sure their pets are healthy, make sure they are safe with a microchip. You can truly see that people really love their pets and they're a part of the family. They will do anything, even come out early in the rain to make sure their pets stay healthy and safe," said Anderson.

The post El Paso Animal Services hosts free drive-thru event appeared first on KVIA .