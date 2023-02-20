Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

UNO Privateers fall short at Kennesaw State Sunday

By Richie Mills,

9 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. – The New Orleans Privateers put together a slew of baserunners and brought the tying run to the plate but fell 8-4 to the Kennesaw State Owls in the series finale at Stillwell Stadium.

DECISIONS

Smith Pinson picked up the win in relief. He pitched 3.1 shutout innings and allowed two hits. Collin Horton took the loss as he allowed four runs in 3.1 innings. Nolan Sliver came on and earned the save, his first of the year.

Down 8-3 heading into the ninth, the Privateers cooked up a one-out rally. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. Then Tyler Bischke punched a base hit through into right that scored a run and brought the tying run to the plate.

However, Sliver induced a pair of ground ball outs against the next two batters to preserve the series win for the defending Atlantic Sun champions.

Horton started the day by recording four strikeouts over the first two innings. Meanwhile, the Privateer offense struck first. A Myles Austin RBI single scored Bischke to put the first run on the board. On Miguel Useche’s ground ball, Austin got to third then scored on an ensuing error.

The Owls came right back to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. Nick Colina hit a two-run homer with two outs in the frame. The Owls then went ahead in the fourth on the strength of back-to-back homers by Spencer Hanson and Mason Jones.

New Orleans shaved a run off the deficit when Bischke homered for the second time on the weekend. However, the Owls held the Privateers for the remainder of the frame and answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Owls went on to add runs in the seventh and eighth.

INSIDE THE BOX

Anthony Herron Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Bischke finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Nolan Daniel made his Privateer debut and struck out three batters in 1.2 innings. Beau Blanchard pitched the final three innings and allowed one earned run (two total).

Colina drove in four runs on three hits. Hanson went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. Zac Corbin scored twice and went 1-for-5.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will face Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

{Courtesy: UNO Athletics}

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

