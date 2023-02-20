Kit Connor Laces into High-Top Sneakers and Printed T-Shirt for JW Anderson’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kit Connor brought a pop of prints to the front row for JW Anderson’s fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

On Sunday, Connor arrived to the show in London, England to see Jonathan Anderson’s latest designs, wearing a full outfit by the British designer. The “Heartstopper” actor’s attire hailed from Anderson’s fall 2023 menswear collection, featuring a soft pink T-shirt overlaid with a photographic print. The short-sleeved top was cinched with a pair of pleated $850 black cotton trousers with a belted buckled waist, cuffed at the hems for a bohemian finish.

When it came to footwear, Connor opted to simply lace into a pair of monochrome black sneakers — also by Anderson . His $335 style featured high-top uppers crafted from smooth canvas, accented by the brand’s “JWA” monogram embroidered near each counter. The pair was finished with capped rubber toes and 1.5-inch treaded rubber soles for a sturdy base, providing Connor with a subtle height boost while remaining relaxed and utilitarian in their silhouette.

Connor’s absence of accessories allowed his outfit’s pieces to stand out further, placing greater emphasis on their color, materials and construction. The ethos is similar to the pared-down aesthetic seen in Anderson’s fall ’23 menswear collection , where minimal garments were accentuated with detailing like buckles, soft shearling trim and built-in pillows.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

