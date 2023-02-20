Open in App
Footwear News

Kit Connor Laces into High-Top Sneakers and Printed T-Shirt for JW Anderson’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

By Aaron Royce,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8xhD_0kt0jTJt00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kit Connor brought a pop of prints to the front row for JW Anderson’s fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

On Sunday, Connor arrived to the show in London, England to see Jonathan Anderson’s latest designs, wearing a full outfit by the British designer. The “Heartstopper” actor’s attire hailed from Anderson’s fall 2023 menswear collection, featuring a soft pink T-shirt overlaid with a photographic print. The short-sleeved top was cinched with a pair of pleated $850 black cotton trousers with a belted buckled waist, cuffed at the hems for a bohemian finish.

When it came to footwear, Connor opted to simply lace into a pair of monochrome black sneakers — also by Anderson . His $335 style featured high-top uppers crafted from smooth canvas, accented by the brand’s “JWA” monogram embroidered near each counter. The pair was finished with capped rubber toes and 1.5-inch treaded rubber soles for a sturdy base, providing Connor with a subtle height boost while remaining relaxed and utilitarian in their silhouette.

Connor’s absence of accessories allowed his outfit’s pieces to stand out further, placing greater emphasis on their color, materials and construction. The ethos is similar to the pared-down aesthetic seen in Anderson’s fall ’23 menswear collection , where minimal garments were accentuated with detailing like buckles, soft shearling trim and built-in pillows.

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

PHOTOS: Discover JW Anderson’s fall 2023 menswear collection in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Serena Williams Amps Up Pretty Pink Ruffled Dress With Sparkling Sandals at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Show Off Chic Couple Style in Black Heels at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Rebel Wilson Goes Red-Hot in Jumpsuit & Crystal-Embellished Pumps on ‘The Daily Show’
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Pedro Pascal Brightens Up in Yellow Gucci Shirt & Glossy Dress Shoes at Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere
Los Angeles, CA40 minutes ago
Niecy Nash Brightens Up in Yellow Vera Wang Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Zendaya Blossoms in Pink Valentino Rose Dress & Hidden Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Halle Bailey Elevates Crop Top With High-Waist Maxi Skirt & Pointy Heels at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Zendaya Embraces Retro Glamour in Color-Blocked Dress & Louboutins at SAG Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Gigi Hadid Pops in Dip-Dyed Dress & Maroon Boots for ‘Next in Fashion’ Press
New York City, NY4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy