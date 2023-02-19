Rantanen scores late in overtime, Avalanche beat Oilers 6-5

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, reaches out for the puck as Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, left, defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor added goals for Colorado, which won its third straight. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots.

After the Oilers iced the puck to set up a faceoff in their zone, Rantanen made them pay with his 36th goal of the season.

Edmonton lost its third straight game after regulation and its fourth in a row overall. The Oilers, who haven’t won in Denver since Dec. 11, 2018, have blown three-goal leads in consecutive games and have dropped six straight to the Avalanche.

Warren Foegele scored twice, Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist and Tyson Barrie and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell had 36 saves.

COYOTES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored in overtime, Connor Ingram stopped two breakaways in the closing seconds and Arizona extended its points streak to nine games with a win over Columbus.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead on first-period goals by Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz. The Coyotes have their longest points (5-0-4) streak since a 12-game run in 2012.

Boone Jenner ended Ingram’s scoreless streak at 147 minutes with a second-period goal. The last-place Blue Jackets picked up the pressure in the third period and Patrick Laine tied the game on a power play with five minutes left.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots for Columbus.

DEVILS 4, JETS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood scored in a two-minute span of the third period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves as New Jersey rallied past Winnipeg.

The Jets led 2-1 heading into the third period on the strength of first-period goals by Cole Perfetti and Neal Pionk. The Devils rallied with three goals in the third and extended their home winning streak to six games.

Dawson Mercer scored twice for the Devils, including an empty-netter.

Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets, who had won six straight games at Prudential Center and hadn’t lost in regulation in Newark since 2012.

WILD 4, PREDATORS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored on a rebound to put Minnesota ahead with 21 seconds left, just 26 seconds after Nino Niederreiter tied the game for Nashville.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Brandon Duhaime added a goal for Minnesota, which won in regulation for the first time in 13 games since Jan. 17.

Tommy Novak and Roman Josi scored for Nashville and assisted on Niederreiter’s goal. Filip Gustavsson, who stopped 23 shots, is 9-1-1 in his last 11 home starts.

SENATORS 7, BLUES 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk had three-point games to lead Ottawa past St. Louis.

Stutzle had two goals and an assist and extended his point streak to four games (four goals, six assists). Tkachuk extended his career-best point streak to seven games (5 goals, 6 assists) with a goal and two assists.

Shane Pinto, Alex DeBrincat, Drake Batherson and Ridley Greig also scored for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 30 saves.

Colton Parayko and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues, who were coming off a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday. Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had his ninth career regular-season hat trick and rookie Cole Guttman scored the winner as Chicago topped Toronto and climbed out of last place in the NHL.

Max Domi had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight following a three-game losing streak .The Maple Leafs had won two straight. Jaxson Stauber made 31 saves.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Noel Acciari scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 23 stops.

___

