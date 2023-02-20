Open in App
Gonzales, CA
See more from this location?
KION News Channel 5/46

Two brothers dead after reported physical altercation

By Derrick Ow,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tP4Y_0kt0iJm400

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two brothers have died after a reported physical altercation took place on Saturday morning just outside of Gonzales.

Deputies were dispatched to a reported physical altercation at 28401 Alta Street around 9:08 a.m. When deputies got to the scene, they found 68-year-old Kirk John Violini and 65-year-old Brian Luis Violini suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies attempted life saving measures on both brothers but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that two handguns were recovered at the scene and processed for evidence. The Sheriff's Office told KION that as of now they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The post Two brothers dead after reported physical altercation appeared first on KION546 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Monterey County, CA newsLocal Monterey County, CA
Two brothers dead after reported altercation, Sheriff’s Office investigating incident as a murder-suicide
Gonzales, CA9 days ago
Murphy Road and Davis Road river crossings closed due to high river levels
Salinas, CA2 days ago
Sinkhole opens up in Prunedale
Prunedale, CA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police quickly respond to reports of a man with a gun at Hollister restaurant
Hollister, CA21 hours ago
Los Banos resident arrested in Sunday shooting, deputies say
Los Banos, CA1 day ago
Man charged with killing lambs at high school
Gonzales, CA2 days ago
Man found killed in Pajaro River identified
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Watsonville Police investigating possible homicide
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Salinas twins reported missing are with mother who has custody
Salinas, CA1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Pajaro River bed
Watsonville, CA2 days ago
Missing at-risk woman was last seen at 9 a.m. near Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA1 day ago
Salinas police honor fallen officer one year after his death
Salinas, CA3 days ago
Santa Cruz man dies after crashing into parked car
Santa Cruz, CA3 days ago
Capitola Police investigating attempted homicide stabbing, two suspects wanted
Capitola, CA8 days ago
Emergency Weather Shelters opening in Santa Cruz County
Watsonville, CA3 days ago
Salinas Valley Flooding and the Testing Trap
Salinas, CA1 day ago
Seaside Police identifies man who allegedly followed a high school student, will not be charged with any crimes
Seaside, CA10 days ago
Children’s Violent Removal From Santa Cruz Home Raises Calls to End Reunification Camps
Santa Cruz, CA5 days ago
Parents of Kyle Doan once again pleading with local, state agencies for help
San Miguel, CA6 days ago
Monterey Bay F.C. partners with KION for 2023 season
Monterey, CA2 hours ago
Restaurant on Cannery Row Closing Down
Monterey, CA5 days ago
'Do not engage' man dressed in Cookie Monster costume at Santa Cruz Wharf police say
Santa Cruz, CA12 days ago
King City Chamber dinner to award top business and community leaders
King City, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy