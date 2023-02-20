Florence Pugh Stuns In Sultry, See-Through Cape Dress On The Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

Florence Pugh glowed on the recent cover of Vanity Fair in a sultry, nude-colored dress with a glamorous cape. The Oscar nominee, 27, was honored as part of the publication’s 29th annual ‘Hollywood’ issue. The Wonder actress and sheer dress fan flaunted her enviable curves, sculpted figure and tiny waist in the piece that featured two side cut-outs and see-through fabric.

Florence Pugh Rocks See-Through, Nude-Colored, Caped Gown

Although Pugh was joined by 11 fellow stylish actors for the cover shoot, her ensemble instantly stood out with its risqué, alluring appeal. Along with her gown (which had a long, Old Hollywood-esque cape attached to the fabric on her shoulders), Pugh posed in sky-high platform heels with shimmering gold detailing.

The Don’t Worry Darling alum wore her chin-length, dirty blonde hair down and parted to the side. As for her makeup look, the Midsommar star smoldered with the help of a classic smokey eye, black liner, blended eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and also accentuated her sharp cheekbones with blush. Pugh topped it all off with a mauve lipstick hue.



In an Instagram post sharing the cover image with her 8.8 million followers, Pugh wrote, “I’m a lil late but this is crazy cool. This was such a weird/wonderful/bizarre day because everywhere you looked there was extremely talented actors chatting or laughing behind every corner.” Pugh tagged the other cover stars; Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Jonathan Majors, Selena Gomez, Keke Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé Jean-Page, Julia Garner, Emma Corrin, Hoyeon and Jeremy Allen White.



Pugh added, “It was an incredible honour to be included that day, now seeing the photos all these months later I am filled with immense appreciation to see all our names together. Thank you @vanityfair for selecting us. Thank you for giving us this pat on the back.” She then joked, “Also I low-key look like a Cullen and I’m loving it? Take this as my Twilight audition.”

Fan Reactions To Pugh’s Get-Ups For The Shoot

Naturally, Pugh’s upload garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans, with many hyping up her “timelessly stunning” dress and “impeccable style.” In other photos for the shoot, she wore a cut-out little black dress with skimpy straps and a curve-hugging fit.

As noted by fans in her comment sections, this black dress was no less “gorgeous,” and helped solidify Pugh’s fan-dubbed role as a “ style icon ” even more. Many left heart-eye emojis and a plethora of red hearts under her post— conveying their (and our!) thoughts on both of her ensembles.

While sitting down with the publication, Pugh discussed her busy schedule and upcoming films, including the long-awaited Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, which Vanity Fair noted are “among the most anticipated releases of 2023.” In addition, she will also reprise her Black Widow and Hawkeye role of Yelena in the Marvel movie, Thunderbolts, out in 2024.