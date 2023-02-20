Orchid show returns to Chicago Botanic Garden

GLENCOE, Ill. — You can get a taste of springtime in full bloom at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

The Orchid Show: Magnified is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through March 26.

The show features 10,000 orchid blooms on display.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

“Just bringing smiles to people’s faces and bringing them joy, especially in the winter time,” Jodi Zombolo, the associate vice president of visitor events and programs, said.

The theme for the show this year is magnified and showcases the blooming beauties from various perspectives.

Last year, 60,000 people visited the six-week-long show.

On March 30, people will be able to take advantage of the post-show sale and buy some of the featured plants at bargain prices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.