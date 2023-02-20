Open in App
Pompano Beach, FL
See more from this location?
rew-online.com

The Estate Companies Breaks Ground on Soleste Pompano Beach Luxury Mixed-Use Rental Community with 253 Units and 4,000 SF of Commercial Space

By REW,

10 days ago
The Estate Companies (EIG), a leading developer of luxury multi-family projects throughout South Florida, has broken ground on Soleste Pompano Beach, an eight-story, mixed-use community...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pebb Capital Breaks Ground on Sundy Village
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy