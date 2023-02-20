Open in App
Washington, IN
WEHT/WTVW

PHOTOS: Car melts in fully engulfed blaze outside Washington

By Aaron Chatman,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpDcu_0kt0gQ4100

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a fully engulfed car fire early Sunday morning west of Washington.

Henderson firefighters take control of garage fire

Washington Township Fire Department shared several photos on social media showing the aftermath of the vehicle fire. Based on the images, it appears most of the car near the engine bay has been completely melted.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KI2RC_0kt0gQ4100
    (Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NM56_0kt0gQ4100
    (Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BobpL_0kt0gQ4100
    (Courtesy: Washington Township Fire Department)

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Fire officials say they are still investigating the incident. Central Dispatch, Daviess Community Hospital EMS and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

