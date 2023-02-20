Open in App
YourErie

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9WU6_0kt0gHMi00

(AP) – Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.

For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

Richard Belzer of ‘Law and Order’ fame dies: reports

Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.

Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.

Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.

Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?

On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further , announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.

Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce, in November.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sales skyrocket at the last Blockbuster after post-apocalyptic ad goes viral
Bend, OR1 day ago
One hospitalized after shooting at West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue
Erie, PA2 days ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL1 day ago
Man, 50, in ‘critical but stable condition’ after Monday shooting on Erie’s west side
Erie, PA1 day ago
Conneautville man faces attempted homicide charge after shooting
Conneautville, PA2 days ago
Corry man struck by vehicle on West Lake Road Saturday pronounced dead
Corry, PA2 days ago
Two people hospitalized after shots fired along Plum Street
Erie, PA17 hours ago
Delta Sonic pulls vacuums for now
Erie, PA1 day ago
Hersheypark 2023 season hours released
Hershey, PA1 hour ago
Search warrants for Kohberger’s PA home unsealed
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Tyler Titus announces bid for Erie City Council
Erie, PA17 hours ago
UPMC, others agree to $8.5 million settlement for allegations against surgeon
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA2 days ago
Millcreek residents voice concerns to supervisors on Presque Isle Gateway Project
Millcreek Township, PA17 hours ago
Buffalo firefighter dies battling downtown blaze
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
Pa. SNAP benefits ending March 1; assistance options that can help
Erie, PA22 hours ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Pennsylvania amusement parks named among best in the U.S.
Elysburg, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy